New Cuban project to replace energy grid in water pumping equipment





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 26 (ACN) An investment project of the Agua y Saneamiento Business Group aims to replace with photovoltaic energy the energy matrix in 1,312 drinking water pumping equipment with a power of less than ten kilowatts (kW).



According to Jose Antonio Hernandez Alvarez, general director of Water, Sanitation and Drainage Management of the entity, the transformation program currently involves 37.4 % of the total equipment installed in Cuba, according to Granma newspaper.



The project, he said, will contribute to electricity savings and better financial management in the Water and Sewerage entities.



A first stage of execution involves eight provinces of the country, for which 722 photovoltaic energy equipment have been imported, said Hernández Álvarez.



He added that this will benefit close to 400,000 inhabitants, will represent a saving of 7.1 gigawatts (GW) to the national electricity system, and will also reduce the energy cost assumed by the Water and Sewerage companies by 22 million pesos.



When the project is completed, the official continued, the savings to the national electric system will be around 15 GW, which will represent more than 46 million pesos.



The manufacturer of the imported systems is the company Lorentz, a leader in solar energy pumping equipment, which contemplates the manufacture of the structures and components for the installation and start-up of this technology.