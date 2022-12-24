All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Cuba marks 63rd anniversary of creation of its foreign affairs ministry



HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 23 (ACN) The Cuban foreign ministry (MINREX by its Spanish acronym) is celebrating today the 63rd anniversary of its creation, an event that marked the beginning of the revolutionary diplomacy.

On Twitter, the foreign minister, Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, noted that this way of exercising foreign policy reaffirms the commitment to serve with loyalty to the Homeland and the heroic Cuban people and to defend its Revolution.

Rodriguez Parrilla sent warm congratulations to the workers of MINREX and to all those who have participated in the battles of that office since its foundation.

On December 23, 1959, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cuba was created at the proposal of Raul Roa, and according to the organization itself, a permanent tribute to his memory is the continuity of Marti's, Fidel Castro's and revolutionary thinking.

Cuba's foreign policy representatives remain loyal to his principles and will tirelessly defend the homeland of all, the foreign ministry said on Twitter.

The Ministry of foreign relations, created to diplomatically confront the hostile offensive of the United States, replaced the former Ministry of State, an agency that had been designed to serve US interests.

