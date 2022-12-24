Cuban ambassador to Japan highlights solidarity with his country





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 23 (ACN) Cuban ambassador to Japan, Miguel Ramirez Ramos, highlighted the solidarity of organizations, parliamentary groups and friendship movements of that country, which have contributed to the development of relations between the two countries and supported the fight against the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States.



On Twitter, the diplomat said today that in a fraternal meeting with representatives of the Cuba friendship movement in the Asian country, he highlighted the contribution of this group to the diffusion of the reality of the Caribbean nation, as well as the promotion of several donation campaigns.



Ramirez Ramos also exchanged on Thursday with the vice president of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Katsura Miyazaki, whom he thanked for the excellent work of the agency in the implementation of bilateral cooperation with Cuba.



According to the Cuban mission to Japan, the ambassador also met with parliamentarians from different political parties, who are members of the Parliamentary League of Friendship with Cuba.



Recently, the Japanese ambassador to Cuba, Kenji Hirata, delivered in Havana a donation of medical supplies, which will contribute to improve the vaccination conditions against COVID-19 and 13 other diseases.