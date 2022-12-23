All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Cuban President visits western Cuba  



HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 22 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel and Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz arrived today in the people’s council La Coloma, in the province of Pinar del Río, where Hurricane Ian made landfall on September 27.
 
His first stop was a site where eighteen dwellings for vulnerable families are currently under construction.
 
With more than 7,000 inhabitants, La Coloma was the first Cuban spot hit by the powerful category three hurricane, which caused serious damage to people’s houses, the power grid and the water supply system.

