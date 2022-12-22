Prime Minister reiterates his commitment as a public servant





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 21 (ACN) On the occasion of his third year as Cuban Prime Minister, Manuel Marrero Cruz reiterated his commitment as a public servant.



His assumption of office followed the inception of the government structure enshrined in the new Constitution of the Republic.



Through a message posted on Twitter with the hashtag #AlPuebloNosDebemos (Our duty is to the people), Marrero Cruz referred to his many tasks ahead and reasserted that serving the country is and will continue to be his pledge.