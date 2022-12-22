Nguyen Phu Trong: “Cuba-Vietnam friendship is a priceless treasure”





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 21 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez met online with Nguyen Phu Trong, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, who described the relations between the two countries and the special friendship between Ho Chi Minh and Fidel Castro as an invaluable treasure to be preserved for future generations.



Phu Trong updated Díaz-Canel on the current state of affairs in Vietnam and the challenges facing its economy. He also praised Cuba's international successes and his country’s opposition to the US blockade.



Both leaders exchanged invitations for visits to their respective countries in 2023 and wished each other prosperity, whereas comrade Nguyen Phu Trong offered his Cuban counterpart his congratulations on the imminent new anniversary of the triumph of the Cuban Revolution on January 1st.