French Communist Leader Visits Cuban Parliament Seat





Havana, Dec 21 (ACN) The national secretary of France’s Communist Party and parliament deputy Fabien Roussel visited the seat of the Cuban Parliament at the National Capitol building where he was welcomed by Parliament secretary Homero Acosta.



Lawmaker Acosta said that Roussel’s visit here is a symbol of common willingness to strengthen relations between France and Cuba and their two parliament in difficult times facing the Caribbean nation.



Acosta conveyed cordial greetings from Cuban Parliament President Esteban Lazo and briefed the visitor and his delegation about Cuba’s reality, marked by efforts to overcome the impact of the US economic blockade and the COVID-19 pandemic.



He also referred to the legislative work of the current legislature of the Cuban National Assembly of People’s Power after the proclamation of a new constitution, following the adoption of over 30 laws and more than 80 decrees.



Meanwhile, Fabien Roussel expressed his support of the island and his willingness to keep supporting Cuba against the US economic, commercial and financial blockade.



“In France and Europe, we must open a new chapter in the fight against the US blockade of Cuba. You can count on our support,” the French Communist leader noted.



Roussel was accompanied by Jeremy Bacchi, lawmaker and member of the National Executive of France’s Communist Party; Pierre Lacaze, regional advisor and also member of the Party’s Executive board; Charlotte Balavoine, member of the party’s international affairs office and by journalist Lina Sankari.