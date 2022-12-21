Diaz-Canel highlights Lopez Obrador's recognition of Cuban sovereignty





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 21 (ACN) Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel thanked his Mexican counterpart, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, for a recent intervention in his usual morning press conference, highlighting Fidel Castro's leadership in the processes of independence in the world.



On Twitter, the first secretary of the Cuban communist party's central committee pointed out that the Mexican leader never forgets the words that do justice to Latin America, its people and heroes.



Diaz-Canel included in his message the hashtag #FidelPorAlways, and a video with the fragment of Lopez Obrador's speech expressing his admiration for the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, and for the legendary Ernesto "Che" Guevara.



Fidel Castro was the one who led the independence process, he affirmed, and stressed that Cuba is one of the few countries in the world where foreign meddling has not been allowed.