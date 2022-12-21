Las Petrocasas Community, a privilege created by ALBA





CIENFUEGOS, Cuba, Dec 21 (ACN) Born under the auspices of the Bolivarian Alliance for the People of Our America (ALBA), the Simon Bolivar Petrocasas community is celebrating its 15th anniversary today as a privileged place in the province of Cienfuegos(central region).



Several residents who founded the community agree on this, just on the day that Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez Frias and Army General Raul Castro Ruz inaugurated the 100 small houses, after the closing of the 4th Petrocaribe Summit in this territory.



Inside, all of them were furnished and equipped, with great comfort, since they have three bedrooms, two bathrooms and other necessary rooms.



Violeta Alvarez Villar, a schoolteacher, highlighted the good functioning of the neighborhood, where mass organizations such as the Committee for the Defense of the Revolution and the Cuban Women's Association are pillars.



There is a grocery store, a hairdressing salon, a barbershop, an organoponic and a sports area with a sports field for young people to practice sports and a nearby youth club, as well as an entertainment park.



These 100 buildings were erected with the participation of the people of the south and in record time with Petrocasas technology, since although they have a concrete wall inside, the cladding is made of plastic obtained from the refining of petroleum, known as vinyl chloride or PVC.



Among the one hundred families benefited, almost half belong to workers of the Camilo Cienfuegos Oil Refinery, which was also reactivated 15 years ago.



