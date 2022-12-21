Cuban court system celebrates 49th anniversary





SANTIAGO DE CUBA, Cuba, Dec 20 (ACN) With the premise of administering justice rationally and effectively, the legal community in this province will salute on December 23 the 49th anniversary of the people's court system.



José Ángel Fernández, court vice-president in the city of Santiago de Cuba, stressed their commitment to comply with the recommendations issued by the National Assembly of People's Power (ANPP) to improve justice administration and law enforcement, especially regarding legal proceedings in cases under review and other related matters.



He referred to the arduous preparation of the professionals to implement new procedural and other substantive rules such as the Family and Criminal Codes for the sake of an effective legal protection, as well as to the tribute to the historic leader of the Revolution Fidel Castro and to the development of a plenary session of judges to socialize experiences and study present and future challenges facing law enforcement in line with the Cuban Constitution.



The approval of the Judicial System Organization Act in 1973 led to a single nationwide court system built on Courtrooms or Sections presided by elected and regularly renewed professional and lay judges who are operationally independent and respond solely to the ANPP and the Council of State and whose goal is to preserve civil peace and contribute to the strengthening of legality, order and institutional discipline in the country.



