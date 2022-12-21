Cuba and Vietnam Hold Intergovernmental Session





Havana, Dec 20 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Trade and Investment Minister Rodrigo Malmierca and Vietnam’s Construction Minister Nguyen Thanh Nghi presided over the 40th Session of the Cuba-Vietnam Intergovernmental Commission for economic, scientific and technical cooperation.



During the on-line meeting, the Cuban government official said that after 40 years the commission has always promoted economic and scientific cooperation and the deepening of friendship and solidarity between the two countries.



The Vietnamese side expressed that country’s willingness to share experiences with Cuban partners and help attract investment, set up economic zones, high technology parks and other actions.



The two sides signed the final protocol of the meeting which includes actions aimed at cooperation in key areas, such as trade, investment, agriculture and fishing, medical attention, construction, communications and others.