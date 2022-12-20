Diaz-Canel highlights the importance of the University Students Federation's work





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 20 (ACN) The Federation of University Students (FEU), Cuba's oldest young organization, is celebrating its 100th anniversary without aging, connected with its country and its time, said today Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Cuban communist party and president of the country.



During the closing ceremony of the 10th Congress of the organization, he stressed that it is a historic day, not only because it is the centenary, but also because it concludes a student conclave where quality, maturity and objectivity prevailed in the debate.



You chose the most difficult path in your way through the university and enthusiastically joined one of the most exciting milestones in the history of Cuba, which is the life of the FEU, he assured to the 300 delegates.



This organization is an essential part of the body of the Revolution, it is dialectical continuity that takes the best of the past and changes what must be changed to guarantee freshness and courage, the President stressed.



Regarding the functioning of the FEU from the brigades, he expressed that the policies of cadres should be worked with greater force and use the guiding documents to guarantee a better performance of the leaders.



He also emphasized the need to achieve greater rapprochement between the structures and the student masses, and to favor extensionism, generating a cultural movement that contributes to the safeguarding of the national identity.



According to the leader of the country, empowering university science according to the interests of the people and their needs should be an urgent task of the organization.



At the end of the event, he called on young people to continue working energetically for everything that is beneficial to the student mass, and to contribute to society from the constant challenge.