Cuban PM marks anniversary of major scientific center





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 20 (ACN) Manuel Marrero Cruz, Cuban prime minister, praised today the 5th anniversary of the creation of the Center for Research on Protein Plants and Bionatural Products (CIPB by its Spanish acronym).



On Twitter, the head of government recognized the work of the institution that gives continuity to the projects conceived by Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro Ruz aimed at improving the health and nutrition of the people.



According to the Cuban premier, the CIPB has worked in the development of experimental projects, as well as to comply with the guidelines given by the State and Government leadership.



During December 2017, the Sierra Maestra Science, Technology and Innovation Entity, what is now the CIPB, was created to give continuity to projects related to agriculture and animal and human nutrition.



Initially, the center was created in five productive bases located in the provinces of Pinar del Rio, Mayabeque and Havana, which provided the raw material for research.