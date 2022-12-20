Bahamas PM pays tribute to Cuban national hero Jose Marti





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 20 (ACN) On the occasion of his official visit to Cuba, Philip Davis, prime minister of the Commonwealth of the Bahamas, paid tribute today to Jose Marti, Cuban nationa hero with a wreath in front of the equestrian statue that commemorates him at the 13 de Marzo Park in Havana.



The distinguished visitor was accompanied by Anayansi Rodriguez Camejo, deputy minister of the Cuban foreign ministry, a delegation of foreign ministry officials and the diplomatic corps of the Bahamian nation to Havana.



Davis arrived in the national territory on Monday to hold talks with authorities of the Cuban archipelago, as well as for other activities of interest.



Both Caribbean countries have maintained diplomatic relations since 1974 and there is a willingness to maintain those ties, according to Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, foreign minister from Cuba.



Every year, the Commonwealth of the Bahamas joins its vote in the United Nations in favor of the lifting of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed on Cuba by the government of the United States.



During the 9th Peoples' Summit, Davis pronounced himself in favor of the end of this genocide against the Caribbean nation, and expressed his opinion that it is the longest in modern times and directly influences the irregular emigration that greatly affects his country.



He also stressed that the exclusion of Cuba from the regional meeting meant an incomplete dialogue and thanked the doctors of the archipelago for offering their solidarity on Bahamian territory in January 2022, in the confrontation with COVID 19.



Philip Davis also serves as minister of finance of the Commonwealth of the Bahamas, and before his appointment as prime minister in 2021, he worked as deputy prime minister and minister of works and urban development, among other responsibilities.