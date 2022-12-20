Diaz-Canel attends plenary session the Students Federation





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 20 (ACN) (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Cuban communist party (CC-PCC) and president of the country, is attending today in Havana the plenary session of the 10th Congress of the Federation of University Students (FEU).



He is accompanied by Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz; Commander of the Revolution Ramiro Valdes Menendez and Commander of the Rebel Army Jose Ramon Machado Ventura.



Roberto Morales Ojeda, member of the Political Bureau and Secretary of Organization of the CC-PCC; and Jorge Luis Broche Lorenzo, member of the CC-PCC Secretariat and head of the Department of Attention to the Social Sector, are also present.



The Havana Convention Center welcomes 300 delegates representing more than 130,000 students of higher education in the country for this last working day.



During the session, the new National Secretariat will be presented and a final Declaration will be adopted to guide the actions of the organization during the next period.

