Cuba marks centenary of Student's Federation





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 20 (ACN) Cuban authorities and institutions marked today the centenary of the Federation of University Students (FEU), the oldest young organization in the country.



Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Cuban communist party (PCC) and president of the country, sent warm congratulations to the members of the FEU, highlighting the commitment of this organization to their country and their time.



On Twitter, the president also announced his participation today in the plenary and closing of the 10th Congress of the organization, at the Havana Convention Center.



A message from the president of the National Assembly of People's Power, Esteban Lazo, highlights the patriotic commitment and youthful spirit of the FEU, in line with the legacy of Julio Antonio Mella, who founded the organization on December 20, 1922.



The PCC joined the congratulations, and in the same social network highlighted that the FEU fulfills the Revolution in the most active, enthusiastic and committed way.



Always in the front line, transforming and defending the Homeland, with the ideals of Jose Marti, Mella, Jose Antonio Echeverria, Raul Roa and Fidel Castro Ruz as an insurmountable shield, Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla wrote on the occasion.



The organization itself, on Twitter, sent congratulations to the students who are part of it and stressed that it is reaching a century of history, of causes, of valuable young people, of constant struggle, of revolution.