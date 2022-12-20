Cuba Appreciates French Communists Stance against US Blockade





Havana, Dec 19 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel thanked the national secretary of France’s Communist Party, Fabien Rousse, for his support against the US economic, commercial and financial blockade of the island.



During a meeting at Havana’s Revolution Palace, Diaz-Canel acknowledged the support of Cuba by the Communist organization. He also stressed the common challenges facing the international communist movement and described the visit by the French delegation as a valiant gesture.



Meanwhile, Roussel recalled the historic relations between his organization and the Cuban Communist Party and ratified their solidarity with the Cuban people. He also acknowledged the island’s support of several countries in the fight against COVID-19 and the efforts of Cuban scientists in the development of homegrown vaccines.



The French delegation includes Senator Jeremi Bacchi, regional Councilor Pierre Lacazze and officials Charlotte Balavoine and Lina Sankari.

