Minister of Health congratulates Cuban health network Infomed





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 18 (ACN) Cuban Minister of Public Health, Dr. José Ángel Portal Miranda, offered Infomed his congratulations on the network’s 30th anniversary.



Infomed brings together people and institutions devoted to facilitating access to health care-related information and knowledge, an effort that he described as essential to support actions in benefit of the Cubans and many other people worldwide.



In 2003, Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro Ruz referred to Infomed as an Intranet service that enables communication, consultation and scientific exchange among doctors, nurses and technicians, as well as access to all databases and medical information.



The network had only been in operation for a few years and still had a long way to go to consolidate its services, but Infomed has more than proved its worth ever since, the Minister remarked in his congratulatory message.



