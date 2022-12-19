Cuban President congratulates university students





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 18 (ACN) The higher education centers, which are holding the 10th Congress of the Federation of University Students (FEU), received a congratulatory message from President Miguel Díaz-Canel.



FEU’s ongoing conference marks the end of a process of debates and meetings that took place in the last few months in all Cuban universities.



Around 300 delegates and guests attending the 10th Congress gathered to pay tribute to [Cuban early-twenty-century student leader and FEU founder] Julio Antonio Mella at his monument in front of the University of Havana.



In her welcoming words, FEU president Karla Santana Rodríguez said it was an honor to receive such highly committed young students, whom she urged to participate in all the events featured in the program of their Congress.

