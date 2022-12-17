U.S. blockade contradicts principle of free trade, Cuba holds





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 16 (ACN) Cuba denounced today that the U.S. blockade contradicts the principle of free trade and the fundamental rules of the World Trade Organization (WTO) and hinders relations with third countries based on its extraterritorial provisions.



Juan Antonio Quintanilla, Cuba’s permanent representative to the UN in Geneva, stated that the blockade harms the interests of U.S. companies willing to do business with Cuban entities and the exporters of U.S. agricultural products, whom the U.S. government prevents from offering payment facilities by forcing them to charge Cuba in advance for what they sell.



He added that the U.S. attacks traditional trading partners of other nations, imposing tariff barriers on different products, claiming national security reasons, while urging other WTO members to comply with the organization's agreements.



Established in 1995, the WTO deals with the rules governing trade between countries with the aim of helping producers of goods and services, exporters and importers to conduct their business.



