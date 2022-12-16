University in central Cuba expands international relations





CAMAGÜEY, Cuba, Dec 16 (ACN) The Ignacio Agramonte Loynaz University of the province of Camagüey (UC) strengthened its working relations with the Federal University of Rio Grande do Norte (UFRN), the tenth Brazilian institution to establish cooperation links with this Cuban school.



At a meeting with UC, UFRN authorities and faculty learned about the scientific activity of the Cuban university, especially in the field of Education Sciences, and agreed to have more specific talks in the near future with a number of UC centers and schools. They also discussed relevant topics of interest for joint research, such as oil and gas production, computer science, and the environment.



The UC has signed 180 international agreements with institutions from 26 countries to promote universal scientific knowledge and socioeconomic development in many fields related to its 53 undergraduate study courses.



