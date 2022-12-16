Cuba calls for more solidarity worldwide to face coercion





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 16 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez urged to multiply solidarity and cooperation in the face of coercion, unilateralism and selfishness that the world faces nowdays, at the Ministerial Conference of the G-77 + China.



During his speech at the meeting being held in New York, the Foreign Minister called to make the voice of the countries of the group heard as one, to claim and realize the dreams of prosperity and social justice of the peoples.



Rodríguez Parrilla pointed out that national efforts to comply with the 2030 Agenda and the Addis Ababa Action Agenda must be supported by actions in terms of access to markets and financing under fair and preferential conditions.



He also expressed the need for capacity building and technology transfer for the sake of North-South cooperation.



The Ministerial Conference in which the minister is participating will also meet this Friday, with the central theme of Achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by addressing current challenges and building resilience against future crises.

