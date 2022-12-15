Diaz-Canel calls on ALBA-TCP countries to join efforts





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 15 (ACN) Our countries have much to share, let's continue joining political wills to carry out projects with realism and determination as the unforgettable leaders of our countries did before, said Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Cuban communist party and president of the country, in Havana.



Speaking at the 22nd Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Bolivarian Alliance for the People of Our America-People's Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP), the President thanked the representatives of its member nations for their recognition of the legacy of Fidel Castro Ruz and Hugo Chavez Frias, as well as the words dedicated to the Cuban people.



He emphasized that both leaders created a true alliance of solidarity which, 18 years after its foundation, proves its value by joining efforts around cooperation, social justice and complementarity.



ALBA-TCP was the bloc that most quickly showed concrete results of benefit to its nations, said Diaz-Canel in the presence of Army General Raul Castro and after the speeches of heads of delegations at an extraordinary session of the National Assembly of People's Power.



He pointed out that imperialism and the oligarchies use manipulation and misinformation through the media and digital networks, which they control and group together to support candidates with fascist leanings and resort to the mockery of leftist leaders.



The president expressed the Cuban government's support to Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernandez, to the people of Venezuela, Nicaragua and Bolivia and, in particular, to their respective presidents, in the face of destabilizing attempts.



Presidents Nicolas Maduro from Venezuela, Luis Alberto Arce from Bolivia and Daniel Ortega from Nicaragua spoke at the 6th Extraordinary Session of the supreme body of the Cuban State, convened on the occasion of the 18th anniversary of ALBA-TCP.



Prime Ministers Roosevelt Skerrit of Dominica, Ralph Gonsalvez of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Dickon Mitchell of Grenada also spoke, as did Phillipe J. Pierre, Minister of Finance of St. Lucia, Chet Greene, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Antigua and Barbuda, and other distinguished guests.