All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
05
November Saturday

Cuba Appreciates World Council of Churches Support against US Blockade



Havana, Nov 4 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez thanked the World Council of Churches for its letter in support of the island’s resolution demanding the lifting of the US economic, commercial and financial blockade.

On his Twitter account, Minister Rodriguez wrote that the letter also demands the withdrawal of Cuba from the US blacklist of alleged countries sponsored of international terrorism.

There have been several gestures of support of Cuba by heads of state and organizations from around the world following the overwhelming UN General Assembly vote, for the thirtieth year in a row, of the Cuban Resolution—185 UN member nations voted in favor; two abstained (Brazil and Ukraine) and two voted against the Cuban resolution (USA and Israel).

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News