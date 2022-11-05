Cuba Appreciates World Council of Churches Support against US Blockade





Havana, Nov 4 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez thanked the World Council of Churches for its letter in support of the island’s resolution demanding the lifting of the US economic, commercial and financial blockade.



On his Twitter account, Minister Rodriguez wrote that the letter also demands the withdrawal of Cuba from the US blacklist of alleged countries sponsored of international terrorism.



There have been several gestures of support of Cuba by heads of state and organizations from around the world following the overwhelming UN General Assembly vote, for the thirtieth year in a row, of the Cuban Resolution—185 UN member nations voted in favor; two abstained (Brazil and Ukraine) and two voted against the Cuban resolution (USA and Israel).