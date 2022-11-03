UN General Assembly to vote on resolution against U.S. blockade





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 3 (ACN) The United Nations General Assembly will vote today, for the 30th time, on the Cuban resolution "Necessity of ending the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States of America against Cuba".



Since 1992, the Cuban resolution has received widespread support from the UN member states, but the U.S. government disregards the voting results to the point of reinforcing its anti-Cuba policy in an attempt to stifle the Cuban economy and deliberately provoke the collapse of the country.



The report attached to the document points out that between August 2021 and February 2022 alone, Cuba suffered losses amounting to almost four billion dollars—more than in the first half of 2021. In the first 14 months of the Joseph Biden administration, the damages caused by this policy reached 6,364 million dollars.



On Wednesday, social and political organizations such as the Non-Aligned Movement, the African Union, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Caribbean Community, the Group of 77 +China and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States spoke out against the blockade, as did the representatives of Venezuela, Russia, China, Iran, Syria and Bolivia.