Díaz-Canel regrets death of linesman in western Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 2 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel lamented the death of a young linesman engaged in the recovery effort to fix the damages caused by Hurricane Ian in the province of Pinar del Río.



The leader offered his condolences to the family and friends of the victim of the painful accident and stated his gratitude to and respect for the men and women who work for the electric power enterprise.



Pinar del Río suffered great losses as a result of the weather event that made landfall in this region on September 27.