Cuban President Stresses Support of Cuba at UNGA





Havana, Nov 2 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez praised the speeches made at the UN General Assembly on Wednesday against the US economic, commercial and financial blockade of the island nation.



On his Twitter account, the head of state said that the gestures of solidarity with Cuba prove the self-isolation of the United States in imposing his policy of sanctions.



He also extended his gratitude to former Latin American and Caribbean leaders who sent a letter to US President Joe Biden urging him to lift the blockade and withdraw Cuba from the unilateral US blacklist of countries sponsors of terrorism.



On November 3rd , the United Nations General Assembly is voting for the 30th year the Cuban Resolution demanding the end of the over-60-year US blockade of Cuba.