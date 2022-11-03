Specialized forces control ammonia leak at Havana Port





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 2 (ACN) Specialized forces in Havana quickly controlled a small-scale ammonia leak that occurred in the cold storage facilities of the Commercialization of Sea Products (Copmar), one of the 30 companies of the Fishing Industry Business Group, located on Avenida del Puerto (Port Avenue).



The website of Radio Ciudad de La Habana indicated that directors of the entity highlighted the effectiveness of the center's preparation in disaster prevention and the immediate response of the Fire Command No. 1, from Old Havana -which arrived within minutes of the leak-, and of the Comando 15 de Salvamento y Rescate located on Zapata Street, in the municipality of Plaza de la Revolución.



The rest of the forces of the Ministry of the Interior and Public Health, which intervened in the mitigation of possible damages, acted with similar speed, the publication added.



The ammonia leak did not represent a danger for the workers - who were evacuated, as established in the disaster risk reduction plans - or of contamination for the surrounding areas.







