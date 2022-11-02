Diaz-Canel thanks MEP for his support to Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 2 (ACN) Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel received at the Palace of the Revolution the European parliament deputy Massimiliano Smeriglio, whom he thanked for all the activity in support of the island and support for its struggle against the economic, commercial and financial blockade of the United States.



The Presidency reported that during the meeting on Tuesday at the Palace of the Revolution, the first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba ratified to the MEP the willingness for political dialogue, in order to maintain an honest, transparent and discussion relationship on issues in which there may even be different points of view.



He commented that as the number of people in the European parliament who understand Cuba's situation and know about the blockade grows, new spaces will be opened for the causes of the island's struggle to be strengthened.



Diaz-Canel also stressed that the US government's blockade is in a stage of tightening, and explained its negative impact on the reality of Cuba.



For his part, Massimiliano Smeriglio described himself as a friend of Cuba and thanked the Cuban leader for his hospitality.



We can further develop friendship and solidarity, he said, and pointed out that European and Latin American parliamentarians should build an agenda more focused on real problems, without any neocolonial approach, a symmetrical relationship, as brothers.



On the reality of the island, the MEP commented that it can be seen that it is a difficult time, but the people are compact, combative, creative and eager to fight.



The secretary of the Council of State and the Cuban Parliament, Homero Acosta Alvarez, and the president of the International Relations Commission of the Cuban legislature, Yolanda Ferrer Gomez, also participated in the exchange.