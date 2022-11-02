Cuban deputy FM receives MEP Massimiliano Smeriglio





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 2 (ACN) Josefina Vidal Ferreiro, Cuban deputy foreign minister, received at the headquarters of the foreign ministry the Italian MEP Massimiliano Smeriglio, who is visiting the island at the invitation of the National Assembly of People's Power.



According to a statement from the foreign ministry, the deputy minister thanked Smeriglio for the different solidarity initiatives in support of Cuba, his pronouncements against the blockade, donations and support after the fire at the Supertanker Base in Matanzas and the damage caused by Hurricane Ian.



Vidal Ferreiro gave the visitor an update on Cuba, the actions in the country's legal system, the effects of the U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade, as well as other issues of regional and international interest.



For his part, the Italian MEP reiterated his support for the Cuban people, condemned the U.S. blockade and pointed out that he will continue his work and initiatives in the European Parliament in favor of Cuba.



Smeriglio is a great friend of Cuba, a member of the Democratic Party of Italy and of the Group of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats in the European Parliament.



