Chronology of the United Nations vote against blockade on Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 2 (ACN) For the 30th time, Cuba is presenting today before the United Nations General Assembly the draft resolution on the need to put an end to the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States, which every year receives the majority support of the international community.



The document provides an update on the impact of Washington's unilateral policy, tightened to unprecedented levels, and which only between August 2021 and February 2022, caused the Caribbean nation losses of 3.8 billion dollars.



Cuba has denounced that the blockade is aimed at subverting the constitutional order, but it causes unjustifiable shortages, pain and suffering to Cuban families by limiting access to food, medicines, fuel and other basic necessities.



The following is a chronology of the growing and generalized support of nations to the Island's demand.



→ 1991: For the first time Cuba presents the Draft Resolution against the blockade at the United Nations. A few days later, the Cuban delegation withdraws the document, due to pressure from Washington on a large number of the countries represented.



→ 1992: For the second time, Cuba presents before the UN the Draft Resolution against the economic, financial and commercial blockade applied by the United States. The result of the vote was: in favor, 59; against, three; abstentions, 71; absences, 46. Countries voting against: USA, Israel and Romania.



→ 1993: In favor, 88; against, four; abstentions, 57; absences, 35. Voting against: USA, Israel, Albania and Paraguay.



→ 1994: In favor, 101; against, two; abstentions, 48; absences, 33. Voting against: USA and Israel.



→ 1995: In favor, 117; against, three; abstentions, 38; absences, 27. Voting against: USA, Israel and Uzbekistan.



→ 1996: In favor, 137; against: three; abstentions, 25; absences, 20. Voting against: USA, Israel and Uzbekistan.



→ 1997: In favor, 143; against, three; abstentions, 17; absences, 22. Voting against: USA, Israel and Uzbekistan.



→ 1998: In favor, 157; against, two; abstentions, 12; absences, 14. Voting against: USA and Israel.



→ 1999: In favor, 155; against, two; abstentions, eight; absent, 23. Voting against: U.S.A. and Israel.



→ 2000: In favor, 167; against, three; abstentions, four; absent, 15. Voting against: U.S., Israel and Marshall Islands.



→ 2001: In favor, 167; against, three; abstentions, three; absent, 16. Voting against: USA, Israel and Marshall Islands.



→ 2002: For, 173; against, three; abstentions, four; absent, 11. Voting against: USA, Israel and Marshall Islands.



→ 2003: In favor, 179; against, three; abstentions, two; absences, seven. Voting against: USA, Israel and Marshall Islands.



→ 2004: In favor, 179; against, four; abstentions seven; absences, seven.



→ 2005: In favor, 182; against, four; abstentions, one; absent, four.



Voting against: USA, Israel, Palau and Marshall Islands.



→ 2006: In favor, 183; against, four; abstentions, one. Voting against:



USA, Israel, Palau and Marshall Islands.



→ 2007: In favor, 184; against, four; abstentions, one. Voting against: USA, Israel, Palau and Marshall Islands.



→ 2008: In favor, 185; against, three; abstentions, two. Voting against: USA, Israel and Palau.



→ 2009: In favor, 187; against, three; abstentions, two. Voting against: the U.S., Israel and Palau.



→ 2010: In favor, 187; against, two; abstentions, three. Voting against: Israel and the United States.



→ 2011: In favor, 186; against, two; abstentions, three; absent, two. Voting against: Israel and the United States.



→ 2012: In favor, 188; against, three; abstentions, two. Voting against: the United States, Israel and Palau.



→ 2013: In favor, 188; against, two; abstentions, three. Voting against: the United States, Israel, and abstaining were Marshall Islands, Micronesia, and Palau.



→ 2014: In favor, 188, against, two; abstentions, three. Voting against: United States and Israel; abstaining: Palau, Micronesia and Marshall Islands.



→ 2015: In favor, 191, two against: the United States and Israel, and no abstentions.



→ 2016: In favor, 191, no votes against; abstentions, two: U.S. and Israel.



→ 2017: In favor, 191, two against: the U.S. and Israel, and no abstentions.



→ 2018: In favor, 189, two against: the United States and Israel, and no abstentions. Absent: Ukraine and Moldova.



→ 2019: In favor, 187 nations; against, three; abstentions, 2. Voting against were the United States, Brazil and Israel, and abstaining were Colombia and Ukraine.



→2020: Due to the epidemiological situation globally, and in particular in the United States, including in New York City, the UN headquarters, changes were made in the conduct of the work of the General Assembly at its 75th session, so the presentation of the report on the need to end the blockade was transferred.



→2021: In favor, 184 countries; two against: the United States and Israel; and three countries abstained from voting: Colombia, Ukraine and Brazil.