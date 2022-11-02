European and Cuban Experts Discuss Risk Management





Havana, Nov 1 (ACN) Cuban and European experts expressed their interest in setting up more resilient risk protection and reduction systems against natural, technological and sanitary disasters to reduce their negative impact on the most vulnerable population groups.



The first expert meeting at the building hosting the Cuban Civil Defense Staff opened the training season underway till November 13, in the presence of Civil Defense Chief Division General Ramon Pardo Guerra.



The training project is under the government of Havana, backed by the European General Office for Humanitarian Aid Ops and Civil Protection, Cuba’s Cuban Civil Defense and the Foreign Trade and Investment Ministry.



The vice-chief of the Civil Defense Staff Colonel Luis Angel Macareño briefed participants about the Cuban Civil Defense system, including the actions to be taken in each territory to mitigate the damage inflicted by catastrophes and the effects of climate change.



European Union ambassador to Cuba Isabel Brilhante stressed her entity willingness to support the Cuban programs aimed at strengthening capacities and structures to protect the people and she went on to express her solidarity with the people of the western Cuban province of Pinar del Rio, hard-hit by hurricane Ian as well as the European Union willingness to cooperate with recovery actions.



The training session includes theoretical preparation and practice on disaster risk management in urban scenarios, the transfer of specialized equipment and personal protection means as well as the comprehensive training of rescue personnel.