Mexican deputies ratify solidarity with Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 1 (ACN) Mexican MP Maria de la Luz Nunez Ramos delivered today to the Cuban National Assembly of People's Power (Parliament) a declaration of solidarity with Cuba on behalf of the 75th Legislature of the Congress of the State of Michoacan, in Mexico.



As reported by the Parliament on Twitter, the statement signed by several members of the Congress also demands the end of the aggressions and the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States against the Caribbean island, in addition to calling for peace and democracy.



Nuñez Ramos was received at the National Capitol by Alberto Nuñez, secretary of the International Relations Committee of the Assembly, who appreciated the initiative of the parliamentarians.