Tropical Storm Lisa continues westward across the central Caribbean





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 1 (ACN) The Institute of Meteorology reported in its Tropical Cyclone Warning No 3 that during the night and early morning tropical storm Lisa, maintained the course close to the west at 22 kilometers per hour, with little change in organization and intensity, has maximum sustained winds of 75 kilometers per hour, with higher gusts and its central pressure is 1004 hectopascal.



At 6:00 a.m. this morning, Lisa's center was estimated at 16.0 degrees north latitude and 81.0 degrees west longitude, a position that places it 835 kilometers east of Belize, in the central Caribbean Sea.



Over the next 12 to 24 hours, this tropical storm will continue on a similar track and slowing speed, and could continue strengthening as it approaches Belize, where it should become a hurricane this Wednesday.