Argentina and Cuba Hold Migration Talks





Havana, Oct 31 (ACN) Cuba and Argentina held their first round of migration talks on Monday, October 31st in the capital Buenos Aires stressing the need to guarantee an orderly, safe and regular migration flow.



The two sides also addressed the implementation of bilateral operative and cooperation mechanisms in the consular and migration fields so that they allow to effectively face the trafficking in persons and smuggling of migrants.



Cuban representative Ernesto Soberon, who is the director of the Consular Affairs and Cubans Residents Abroad at the island’s Foreign Ministry, explained that the two delegations at the talks also addressed joint actions to discourage illegal actions related to irregular migration.



The migration talks will open bilateral meetings to guarantee the rights of migrants and to strengthen relations between the two countries, said Cuban ambassador to Buenos Aires Pedro Prada.

