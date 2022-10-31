Cuba President Appreciates International Support against US Blockade





Havana, Oct 31 (ACN) Cuban President and Communist Party Leader Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez extended his gratefulness to the nations that support Cuba’s struggle against over-60-year US economic, commercial and financial blockade of the island.



On his Twitter account, the head of state wrote that solidarity marks the pace of the days ahead of the presentation at the United Nations of the Cuban report exposing the damage inflicted by the US blockade on the Cuban people.



The world will again reject the US blockade which unsuccessfully tries to vanish our smiles, he wrote and thanked the friends in so many countries who keep up the fight.