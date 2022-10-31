All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
01
October Monday

Cuba President Appreciates International Support against US Blockade



Havana, Oct 31 (ACN) Cuban President and Communist Party Leader Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez extended his gratefulness to the nations that support Cuba’s struggle against over-60-year US economic, commercial and financial blockade of the island.

On his Twitter account, the head of state wrote that solidarity marks the pace of the days ahead of the presentation at the United Nations of the Cuban report exposing the damage inflicted by the US blockade on the Cuban people.

The world will again reject the US blockade which unsuccessfully tries to vanish our smiles, he wrote and thanked the friends in so many countries who keep up the fight.

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News