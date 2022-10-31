Cuba marks the creation of the Municipal Assemblies of People's Power





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 31 (ACN) The National Assembly of People's Power (Parliament) congratulated today the delegates for the 46th anniversary of the constitution of the Municipal Assemblies of People's Power (AMPP).



The Parliament on Twitter recognized the work of these public officials on whom the basis of the Cuban political system is supported.



The AMPP was created in 1976 as a constituted power of the State in the territories and is conferred with the highest authority for the exercise of state functions in their respective demarcations, as established by the Constitution and the laws assigned to it.



This governmental body is composed of delegates elected in each district by free, equal, direct and secret vote of the electors.