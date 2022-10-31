Tropical storm Lisa forms in the central Caribbean Sea





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 31 (ACN) The Cuban Institute of Meteorology ( INSMET) reported today that the area of low pressure in the central Caribbean Sea continued to gain in organization and intensity, so it has become tropical storm Lisa, the twelfth of the current hurricane season.



Through the tropical cyclone warning No.1, it indicated that it presents maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour, with higher gusts and a central pressure of 1003 hectopascal.



The text referred that at 11 o'clock this morning the center of tropical storm Lisa was located at 15.5 degrees North latitude and 77.3 degrees West longitude, a position that places it at 285 kilometers south of Jamaica and 590 kilometers southeast of Grand Cayman, in the central Caribbean Sea.



This tropical storm is moving westward fast, at 22 kilometers per hour, the report added.



During the next 12 to 24 hours, this tropical storm will continue with a similar course and speed of translation, and could experience a slow strengthening in the coming days, as it approaches Central America, where it should arrive this Wednesday.