Cuban Coastguard rescued 26 people on boat abandoned by traffickers





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 31 (ACN) In the morning hours of this Sunday, October 30, a surface unit of Border Guard Troops provided assistance to a group of 26 people aboard a speedboat with U.S. registration, which violated our territorial waters and was found disabled and adrift in the bay of Nazabal, Encrucijada, Villa Clara.



According to the Ministry of the Interior, among those rescued were 4 minors, including a girl with acute symptoms of dehydration. Immediate assistance was provided to these people for their transfer to land, while the minor was sent to a public health unit.



According to the initial statements of those involved in the incident, the traffickers abandoned them to their fate on the boat.



The competent Cuban authorities are carrying out the pertinent investigative actions for the total clarification of this fact.



Once again, the impunity with which human trafficking operations to the United States are organized and coordinated in the United States is evident, which encourages criminal individuals to carry out these actions that endanger the lives of human beings, including minors.



This year, the Border Guard Troops have provided assistance and rescue to 121 people in danger at sea as a result of seven human trafficking operations.



The responsibility of the U.S. government is reiterated for its hostile policy against Cuba, which tolerates and encourages illegal departures, failing to comply with its commitment to contribute to guarantee safe, orderly and regular migration.