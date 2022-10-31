Cuban Prime Minister stresses friendship with Venezuela





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 31 (ACN) Cuban premier Manuel Marrero ratified his country's will to continue strengthening relations of friendship and collaboration with Venezuela, on the 22nd anniversary of the Comprehensive Agreement on Binational Cooperation.



The head of Government, in a message in Twitter, highlighted the signing of that document by revolutionary leaders Fidel Castro and Hugo Chávez, which strengthened the brotherly relations between nations.



Among the major achievements of the agreement is the contribution of the Cuban Medical Brigade in strengthening the public health system and health assistance to the most vulnerable population, as well as the training of human resources of the South American nation.



The Mission Miracle initiative, for ophthalmologic care, allowed for more than 35 million consultations and almost 206 thousand cataract surgeries.



Since its implementation, this strategic mechanism has had an impact on sectors such as health, education, economy, sports and culture, among others.