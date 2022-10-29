Premier of Djibouti will Visit Cuba





Havana, Oct 28 (ACN) Abdoulkader Kamil Mohamed, Prime Minister of the Republic of Djibouti will pay an official visit to Cuba on October 30th.



The distinguished visitor will hold talks with Cuban authorities and carry out other activities on his official agenda, according to the website of the Cuban Foreign Ministry.



Djibouti and Cuba have shared close relations of friendship since 1998, when both nations established full diplomatic relations.