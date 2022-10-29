All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
29
October Friday

Premier of Djibouti will Visit Cuba



Havana, Oct 28 (ACN) Abdoulkader Kamil Mohamed, Prime Minister of the Republic of Djibouti will pay an official visit to Cuba on October 30th.

The distinguished visitor will hold talks with Cuban authorities and carry out other activities on his official agenda, according to the website of the Cuban Foreign Ministry.

Djibouti and Cuba have shared close relations of friendship since 1998, when both nations established full diplomatic relations.

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News