Cuba Appreciates Mexican Deputies Stance against US Blockade





Havana, Oct 28 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez thanked the recent statement by the Mexican chamber of deputies against the US economic, commercial and financial blockade of Cuba.



On his Twitter account, Minister Rodriguez stressed the call by the Mexican lawmakers urging the US Congress to lift the US blockade, which violates the Cuban people’s human rights.



The call also reads that the US policy against Cuba is a serious attempt against the current universal system of human rights.