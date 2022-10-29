Cuban President Joins People’s Tribute to Legendary Revolution Commander





Havana, Oct 28 (ACN) Cuban President and Communist Party Leader Miguel Diaz-Canel and Communist Party Organizational Secretary Roberto Morales joined a people’s tribute to legendary revolution commander Camilo Cienfuegos, who disappeared in a flight off the Cuban coast 63 years ago.



The tribute was also joined by Havana governor Reinaldo Garcia, and Communist Party leader in the Cuban capital Luis Antonio Torres.



Havana citizens and school children staged a pilgrimage bearing wreaths from a centrally located monument raised to the disappeared commander up to the seafront where they laid the flowers on the ocean waters in a tribute-paying action.



Camilo Cienfuegos was an example of soldier and commander, an example of loyalty, courage and Cuban identity, wrote the Cuban president on his Twitter account.

