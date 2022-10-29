Participants in forum of communist and workers' parties paid tribute to Camilo Cienfuegos





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 28 (ACN) Delegates participating at the 22nd International Meeting of Communist and Workers' Parties (EIPCO by its Spanish acronym) paid tribute today, in Havana, to the Commander of the Rebel Army Camilo Cienfuegos Gorriaran, on the 63rd anniversary of his physical loss.



With the traditional wreath laying in rivers and seas of Cuba, EIPCO participants learned about the history of the Hero of Yaguajay, his early incorporation to the liberation of the nation and his loyalty to the Revolution and the historic leader, Commander in Chief Fidel Castro Ruz.



Tania Alejandra Caputo, member of the Secretariat of the Communist Party of Argentina (PCA), expressed in exclusive statements to the Cuban News Agency that, 63 years after the death of the Señor de la Vanguardia, the political organization she represents reaffirms its revolutionary commitment to build a continent that guides the struggle of the people.



The 22nd International Meeting of Communist and Workers Parties will be held until October 29 in Havana.



During their stay in the Cuban capital, the delegates visited sites such as the Fidel Castro Center, the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, and neighborhoods in transformation.

























