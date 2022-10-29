Diaz-Canel insists on the role of the Party and the Government before society





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 28 (ACN) Neither the Party nor the Government can be on the sidelines of the problems of our society, insisted today Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Cuban Communist Party (PCC) and president of the country.



The president reiterated on Twitter the words expressed on Wednesday during a meeting of the Council of Ministers, in which he called to confront crime, corruption, illegalities and indisciplines.



We cannot remain unmoved in the face of crime, corruption, illegalities and indiscipline; we must turn this situation around, the head of state tweeted.



Diaz-Canel linked to his tweet an article from the Presidency that explains in what consists the plan presented at the meeting of the Council of Ministers by Manuel Marrero Cruz, Cuban Prime Minister, aimed at the prevention and confrontation of illegalities.



The plan, approved at the meeting, presents more than 40 general directives that include a control system for the new economic actors, the design of the study of people with marginal behaviors and the characterization of the population apt to work that is disengaged from study and labor activity.



The document is also aimed at strengthening control actions to reduce theft of all kinds and the accountability of cadres, leaders, officials and employees before the labor collectives on the use of resources.



Other issues addressed in the plan are the attention to complaints and requests from the population, the strengthening of the inspection forces, the increase of the effectiveness in the imposition of fines, the confrontation of illegalities in the hiring of the labor force and the control of the operation in public commercial spaces.



The Prime Minister specified that the measures will have a permanent control system and will be verified during governmental visits to the provinces, during which all levels will be accountable for their compliance.