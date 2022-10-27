The UN Cuban Association Blasts US Blockade





Havana, Oct 26 (ACN) The United Nations UCuban Association (ACNU) reiterated its denunciation against the US economic, commercial and financial blockade of the island nation, which was reinforced with a new set of sanctions during the COVID-19 pandemic by the former Donald Trump administration.



“We strongly reject the genocidal siege by the US governments against the country for the past six decades, said Norma Goicochea, ACNU president during a ceremony held at the Havana-based Saint Francis of Assisi Convent.



It’s better without the blockade, said the official as she addressed participants at the ceremony marking the 75 birthday of ACNU, in which she reiterated her support of the defense of all human rights of the Cuban people.



Renowned intellectuals Miguel Barnet and Abel Prieto were granted distinctions for the 75th anniversary of the organization. Also attending were Culture Minister Alpidio Alonso and Education Minister Ena Elsa Velazquez as well as other ACNU members.



A post-mortem distinction was granted to former Havana historian Eusebio Leal (1942-2020) for his hard work and efforts to preserve the Cuban tangible and intangible heritage.



The United Nations Cuban Association was set up in Havana on May 1947 and it was the first organization of its kind created in Latin America.