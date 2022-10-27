Díaz-Canel hails Cuba's achievements in the fight against COVID-19





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 26 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel praised today the country's achievements in the fight against COVID-19 and thanked Cuban science for making them possible.



The head of state stressed that for nine consecutive weeks no deaths have been reported due to complications associated with the infectious disease and that right now there are only eight active cases, none in serious or critical condition.



The Cuban vaccines Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala still prove to be effective as the virus has not been controlled elsewhere, he stressed.