Havana International Fair, a necessary and timely event





Although the Havana International Fair (FIHAV) has been held since 1983, the 38th edition—to be held on November 14 to 18—will take place in very complex economic, political and social circumstances marked by a severe shortage of resources, an unprecedented energy crisis, a reinforced U.S. blockade (the the main obstacle to our development and welfare) and the urgent need to fix the damages caused by Hurricane Ian in western Cuba.



The social networks brim with comments from those who believe that Cuba is not ready to hold an event that entails so many expenses, starting with the structural improvement of the Expocuba fairgrounds, the usual venue of the Fair. However, let's not forget that we are besieged by imperialism’s subversive and media war and under the harassment of those in Cuba and outside who call us a failed state. Or that Cuba is unjustly included in a list of nations that sponsor terrorism, or that foreign entrepreneurs and companies that trade with us suffer sanctions and ruthless persecution.



After controlling COVID-19 with our own scientists and medical staff, Cuba is struggling to reactivate strategic sectors such as tourism and foreign investment, which can bring us the foreign currency that we need to survive and move forward.



In terms of events, we have held international fairs and exhibitions such as Expocaribe and Salud para Todos (Health for all) in the last few months alone, the reason that the Havana Fair becomes so necessary and timely. The suspension—which some compatriots are requesting—of the most important general commodity exchange in Cuba and the Caribbean and one of Latin America’s most representative ones, would amount to turn our backs on hundreds of businessmen, chambers of commerce and governments that defy the U.S. blockade and want to trade with the island come hell or high water.



Some 130 state entities, 10 MSMEs and 29 official delegations are expected to participate, as will representatives from 61 countries.



As Rodrigo Malmierca, Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment, recently stated, during FIHAV 2022 we will hold the 5th Investment Forum which, judging by past editions, will be an excellent occasion to meet with foreign investors and promote Cuba's exports of goods and services.



According to the FIHAV announcement, Cuba’s difficult situation will not prevent the presence of many international companies, a sign of confidence in the Cuban market and its economic and commercial potential.