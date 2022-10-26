MEP confirms recovery efforts in western Cuba





PINAR DEL RÍO, Cuba, Oct 25 (ACN) Manuel (Manu) Pineda, a member of the European Parliament who is visiting this province to witness the work under way to fix the damages caused by Hurricane Ian—including the destruction of 106,000 houses—condemned the U.S. blockade of Cuba and the way it tampers with this effort.



Mr. Pineda praised the Cuba people’s resolve to overcome adversity through the values of solidarity and community work that Commander Fidel Castro promoted so much.



The province is still striving in several municipalities to get the power grid and water supply system back in operation, a task made all the more difficult by the U.S. blockade, a policy invariable rejected by the United Nations General Assembly, as it will be again in the next few days.



“However, the United States scorns the vote,” MEP Pineda Marin remarked, “much as it does the requests of thousands of associations from all over the world to ease up the blockade now that a hurricane destroyed a major part of life in Cuba.”