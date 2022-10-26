Cuban women soldiers reassert commitment to defend the Revolution





SANTA CLARA, Cuba, Oct 25 (ACN) “If they have trusted us, we must do it well; that’s equality, and we must show willingness and self-sacrifice, always bearing in mind that we must defend the Revolution and its values,” Colonel Liset Brown, head of the political section of the Matanzas Military Region, said at the meeting on the implementation in the Central Army of the National Program for the Advancement of Women.



Presided by top army officers and leaders of the Communist arty, the Young Communist League and the Federation of Cuban Women, the meeting was attended by 200 women representing Cuban military regions and units.



“As a black woman of humble origins, I am thankful for having been born in Cuba, which gave me the chance to fulfill myself,” Colonel Brown remarked as an example of the devotion of the women of the Revolutionary Armed Forces, whose life stories and multiple challenges like bringing up children and meeting housing needs were visited.



These women soldiers have overcome myths and stereotypes to perform their duties in the conviction that they will never give up, as evidenced by their words at the meeting: “We are grateful, we love the Revolutionary Armed Forces, and our responsibility is to Cuba".